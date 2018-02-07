Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycling Road Race set for this month

THE annual Forbes Burnham Memorial Cycling Road race has been set for this month and will pedal off on two days.

The first stage will see cyclists begin at Corriverton, Berbice at 07:00hrs and finish at Main Street, New Amsterdam on Sunday February 18.

The following Sunday February 25, cyclists will begin their race at 07:00hrs in the mining town of Linden and head to the finish line in front of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Office on Homestretch Avenue.

They will take a breather before pedalling off again at 14:00hrs from Homestretch to Belfield, West Coast Berbice and return to finish at the point of origin.

The race, which has become an annual fixture on the cycling calendar, is sponsored by the Burnham Foundation and is supervised by the Flying Stars Cycling Club.

Transportation arrangements are as follows:

On Sunday (February 18), transportation leaves the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Main Street, Georgetown at 05:00hrs.

On Sunday (February 25), transportation leaves the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Main Street, Georgetown at 05:30hrs.