Cocaine in fish busted at CJIA

Anti-narcotics agents on Tuesday night discovered a quantity of cocaine concealed in fish at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.

Reports are that a Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara businessman who is connected to a string of businesses was being sought in connection with the bust.Some seven persons have been arrested so far for the shipment of frozen that was destined for the United States of America.

The businessman was reportedly on the radar of anti-narcotic agents for some time now since he is said to be associated with a popular gold dealer who is before the courts on fraud related charges.

In recent weeks the Customs Anti- Narcotics Unit (CANU) has been making inroads into the trafficking of illicit substances here. Several persons have since been placed before the courts.