7-yr-old saves brother (4) from burning building

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD girl is nursing a broken ankle after she heroically rescued her four-year-old brother from a burning building.

According to information, at approximately 21:30hrs on Monday evening, the two children – Kisson and Kyle Henry – were at home alone at their Glasgow, New Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice residence when a fire broke out in the upper flat.

The girl awakened to the smell of smoke and quickly alerted her brother, safely covered him with a sheet, made a sling and gradually let him out through a window.

Realising her little brother was safe, Kisson called out for help before jumping from the same window to the ground injuring herself in the process.

After hearing cries for help neighbors rushed to the scene and alerted the Guyana Fire Service which arrived promptly and was able to save the building.

Residents explained that the children would sometimes be left alone and unattended. The fire is alleged to have started from a burning candle.

Meantime, both of the children were taken to safety by the members of the Guyana Police Force and the GFS. According to a source, the whereabouts of the mother who was identified as Timela Henry was up to late Tuesday afternoon still unknown.