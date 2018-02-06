Surinamese confirmed for King of the Strip Drag race meet

THE Surinamese have confirmed their interest in the first instalment of Guyana’s King of the Strip Drag-race event 2018, at the South Dakota Circuit this weekend.

Chronicle Sport has been able to confirm that at least four competitors will make the trip for the one-day event at Timehri.

GMR&SC president Rameez Mohamed contends that the eastern South American country, through its local body Motosur, has acknowledged the invitation.

“We sent out emails to Motosur ahead of our King of the Strip Drag-racing event and the response we got off the bat was favourable.”

“They are always very supportive of our events. I must say that. They are always itching to either host us or compete in our events here.”

“We have so far confirmed four competitors for the event and we are working on getting a few more to add to the spice of the local events.”

The one-day event will see an unofficial practice on Saturday, February 10, that will precede the official qualification and knockout on Sunday.

The sponsors are Tropical Shipping, STAG, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Rent A Tent, Perms Electrical, Paul Jiwanram, White Boy Auto Spares, BM Soat, Palm Court, Samaroo Investments, Windjammer, Nexus, E-Networks, JR Burgers, Toucan Industries, Trans Pacific, Ramchand’s Auto Body Shop, Special Auto, A and R Jiwanram Printery Inc,, Infinity Imports and JAPARTS.