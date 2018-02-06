R&R Mashramani cycling meets set for this weekend

… DeNobrega, Eastman to defend respective titles

IN continuing its annual trend, R&R International Limited will sponsor two cycling meets over the coming weekend as the cycling season begins to heat up.

The hardware company has over the years continually sponsored a pair of cycling meets in honour of Mashramani.

On Saturday,, National cycling coach Hassan Mohamed will organise and supervise the R&R-sponsored 11-race programme at the inner circuit of the National Park.

This is expected to be a highly competitive meet especially in the feature 35-lap Schoolboys Invitational race.

Last year’s winner was Paul DeNobrega and he will surely be out to sternly defend his title. So far DeNobrega has had a solid start to his 2018 season and will be looking to renew his rivalry with Jamual John who’ll also be looking for his first win of the year.

However youngsters Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey and Romello Crawford will also be right up there in contention for podium finishes along with Hamzah Eastman and Alonzo Ambrose.

Following Saturday’s meet in the National Park, the cyclists will turn their attention to the roadways of the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara for the 27th annual R&R road race.

Jamual John who ended last year undefeated on the West Side will be looking to continue his superb record on the roadways. He did not compete in last year’s edition but his fellow Team Coco’s cyclist Hamzah Eastman took top honours in that race.

The 2017 cyclist-of-the-year will be hoping to go one better after finishing second two weekends ago in the Guyana Cycling Federation’s (GCF) first ‘Points’ race of 2018.

He had to ride with a flat back tyre during the late stages in that race. However, come Sunday, John will be hunting for the top podium spot on the West Demerara.

The race will pedal off from Schoonord, WBD at 08:30hrs, head to Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo and then return to the Demerara Harbour Bridge, West Bank Demerara for the finish. (Michelangelo Jacobus)