Rampersaud (5-12) sinks Demerara to five-wicket defeat

… Essequibo also triumph by five wickets

DEMERERA collapsed to off-spinner Jonathon Rampersaud as defending champions Berbice comfortably beat the hosts by five wickets in round two of the Guyana Cricket Board-sponsored Dave West Indian Imports Under-15 Inter-county one-day tournament yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club ground.

The comprehensive win ensured Berbice a place in Saturday’s final.

The 13-year-old took 5-12 as the hosts collapsed to 50 all out in 20.3 overs after they were asked to bat first. He received support from left-arm spinner Jeremey Saudia (3-13) and medium pacer Budram Lakeram (2-2).

Chandrapaul Ramraj top-scored with 11 in an innings where no other batsman got double figures.

In reply, Berbice reached 51-5 in 30.2 overs. Zeynul Ramsammy top-scored with 12 runs and was the only double-figure aggregate for his side while the other batsmen contributed little to the total. Chandrapaul Ramraj, Vishal Persaud and Krishna Singh collected a wicket each.

The hosts’ batsmen paid the price for being over-ambitious. Their desire to clear the in-field with almost every ball caused their downfall.

However, the Demerara coach deplored the poor batting display by his side and lamented the poor shot selection and lack of patience by his batsmen which may have been the reasons for such a huge defeat.

On the other hand, coach of the winning team Leslie Solomon praised his team for the discipline shown so far, adding that he felt happy to see genuine talent.

Meanwhile, in the other second round game between Essequibo and the GCB President’s X1 at Tuschen. Essequibo won by five wickets.

The GCB President X1 made 81-8 in their allotted 32 overs. Hemendra Gurdayalal scored 16 runs, while Saffei Shazad contributed 24 not out.

Bowling for Essequibo, Gladwin Henry picked up 4-19. Essequibo in reply, comfortably reached their target with Ranaldo Scouten top scoring with 40.

The third and final round is billed for tomorrow. Demerara will oppose the President’s X1 at Lusignan ground, while Berbice and Essequibo clash at Everest. The final is scheduled for February 10 at GCC.