‘Multi’ off to Barbados Relay Fair

By Joe Chapman

COACH Moses Pantlitz, along with athletes from his Christianburg Wismar/Secondary School (CWSS) Track Club, departed Guyana yesterday via the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, bound for participation in this year’s Barbados Relays, set for Saturday in the Land of the Flying Fish.

The CWSS Track Club will be participating in the female Under-17 category and the Under-20 category for males at the event which is usually attended by some of the Caribbean’s top schools and a few from the Diaspora.

Deshanna Skeete, Xanya Melville, Leoni James, Shaka Tyrrell, Cristal Hutson, Mary-Ann King, Annalisa Barclay and Deon Richards (females) while Murphy Nash, Russell Payton, Seon Johnson, Benjamin, Akeem Caesar and Taquan Wilson will make up the male team.

Pantlitz’ team will compete in the 4x100m, 4x400m and the distance medley relay.

Looking back at their last outing there in 2013 Pantlitz said, “I took this same CWSS team there in 2013 and we participated in the Under-17 category, but we had about three 11-year-olds along with a 12-year-old and 13-year-old. Then, I had walked with eight females where we were having four over the age of running in the Under-15 and four under the age of 11.”

The successful youth coach remarked: “So I had to mix it and everybody up to one age group and we did reasonably well we returned with three bronze medals.”

“It’s a one-day event and we are going to get acclimatised with a couple days to train and do the fine-tuning, which we have not gotten in as yet, and that will be on the said ground where the games are taking place. By Saturday we should be up and ready and raring to go,” Pantlitz said.

The Barbados Relay Fair is a highly competitive meet for all regional athletes, strategically timed to serve as an instrumental competition in the peak preparation of athletes, targeting their local inter-school championships, the CARIFTA Games, World Junior Games and beyond.

The event provides for all divisions from the primary school-age child competing in U-13, through secondary/high school categories – U-13, U-15, U-17, U-20 to tertiary institutions/clubs as well as the Masters.

Relay distances cater to the athletes of all distances. These include the distance medley, Swedish medley 4×200, 4×800 relays in addition to the popular 4x100m and showcase 4x400m.