Suspect in Charity firey incident detained

Relatives of a 20-year-old labourer who escaped from police ranks at Charity on the Essequibo Coast after a teenager was set alight on Saturday morning , turned the suspect into custody on Monday .

Kyle Goddette was held and later escaped from police ranks at Charity after he allegedly set alight his ex-girlfriend , Susana Culpepper on Saturday morning. The young woman was battling for her life at the Burns Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital on Monday .

Residents reported on Monday that the young man was abusive to the teenager and threatened to take her life after the two separated.

Police investigations are ongoing.