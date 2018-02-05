Suspect in Charity firey incident detained

By -
0
4
Hospitalised : Susana Culpeper

Relatives of a  20-year-old labourer who escaped from  police ranks at Charity on the Essequibo Coast after a teenager was set alight on Saturday morning , turned the suspect into custody on Monday .

Kyle Goddette was held and later escaped from police ranks at Charity after he  allegedly set alight his ex-girlfriend , Susana Culpepper on Saturday morning. The young woman was battling for her life at the Burns Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital on Monday .

Residents reported on Monday that the young man was abusive to the teenager and threatened to take her life after the two separated.

Police investigations are ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR