Spread the awareness on diabetes

THE Guyana Diabetic Association (GDA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health’s (MoPH) Chronic Disease Unit recently hosted a two-day training workshop for non-medical personnel.

The training sessions were aimed at educating and equipping those persons to disseminate diabetic-related information in order to raise awareness on the prevention and control of the disease.

The small group of participants, representing various branches of society, were afforded the opportunity to interface with medical personnel and fellow counterparts to learn more and share what they have learnt about diabetes.

More specifically, non-medical personnel, who are members of the National Commission for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, were also engaged.

President of the GDA, Glynis Alonzo-Beaton indicated that after this exercise, the participants (who are not employed in the medical field) will be able to educate their social circles on how diabetes is prevented and controlled.

“We want you to have the basic knowledge, to tell the people at your work, your churches, even in your families how to treat with diabetes,” Alonzo-Beaton explained

Basic information, which was provided to the non-medical personnel, included how the chronic disease is diagnosed, the different types and how it works, complications and medication needed to treat the disease.

In addition, trainees were provided with solutions for living with the chronic disease such as meal planning and calculating and counting carbohydrate intake.

These can be accompanied by adequate physical activity and regular doctor check-ups to be aware of their health status. Participants opined that they can be a part of the solution to combat Non-Communicable Diseases with programmes such as these.

Training of this nature will allow for these persons to be well rounded and more effective in sharing health information in their social circles. (DPI)