Sergeant, others under close arrest for missing weapon

POLICE detectives on Saturday night into Sunday morning locked down the Brickdam Police Station and used sniffer dogs to locate a police service weapon which mysteriously disappeared, seconds after a constable reportedly placed it on a desk in the station.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that the police constable, who is stationed at the Impact Base, claimed that he uplifted the weapon and went to retrieve a key for a police patrol vehicle but when he turned around the loaded .38 revolver had vanished.

Detectives, however, took his story with a pinch of salt as they were of the view that his explanation was not adding up. Based on what was told to the Guyana Chronicle, five police constables, including the one who uplifted the firearm and a female police sergeant were all placed under close arrest.

“We were informed that as soon as word got around that a gun which was moments earlier booked out had gone missing, the female sergeant packed her belongings, clapped her hands and head home in an effort not to have to face the music. For that though, she was placed under close arrest as she is being regarded as running from her responsibilities,” a source said.

Sources close to the investigations told the Guyana Chronicle that the correct procedures were followed in the booking-out of the firearm.

Reports had indicated that all the ranks, the constable claimed saw him with the weapon, have all denied even seeing him with the weapon in the area he lost it.

Investigators have been able to confirm the booking-out of the weapon, but the difficulty was to retrace the steps of the constable around the compound to see where exactly he last left the weapon.

The constable reportedly said he cannot remember some of the places in the station compound he visited before the weapon was misplaced.

A senior officer in the division said the disappearance of the weapon is an embarrassment to the division and by extension the force, and exposes the poor supervision which is given to ranks.