North Ruimveldt man remanded over gun and ammunition possession

An excavator operator was on Monday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman for the offence of unlawful gun and ammunition possession.

Steve Armstrong, 24 of Nutmeg Street , North Ruimveldt denied that on February 2 at Lombard Street he had a .32 Taurus pistol in his possession when he was not a license firearm holder.

It is further alleged that on the same day, the man at the said location had in his possession 9 live .32 ammunition.

According to reports Armstrong was apprehended on the day in question in the vicinity of Laparkan Shipping on Lombard Street, in the capital after the police received word that a male was seen with a firearm in a minibus.

It is alleged that Armstrong, on seeing the police approaching the minibus, tried exiting the vehicle and attempted to run away but was caught.

On searching him, the police found an unlicensed Taurus pistol with nine live rounds in his crotch.

Police Prosecutor, Arwin Moore objected to Armstrong being released on bail citing the serious of the charges. Moore also disclosed that Armstrong has an ongoing robbery under arms matter that the Providence Magistrate Court.

The Magistrate ruled in the prosecution favor and remanded Armstrong until February 26.