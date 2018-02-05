Money changer shot dead

Story and photos by Leroy Smith

FORTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD foreign currency trader, Sean Nurse was on Sunday morning shot and killed around 09:00 hrs on America Street, Georgetown where he plied his trade

Detectives are treating the matter as a robbery.

The father of three has been a foreign currency trader for more than two decades, according to persons close to him.

The Guyana Chronicle was told that a lone gunman walked up to Nurse and demanded cash but he hesitated in complying and was shot to the head.

After the shooting, the gunman escaped north along the Avenue of the Republic. It is unclear if he has an accomplice or if he had a vehicle parked a distance away from the crime scene.

At the location where the incident occurred, there are CCTV cameras but based upon an examination of these devices, it appeared that the cameras were pointed in a different direction from where the crime occurred.

At the scene on Sunday morning, many persons were heard lamenting the apparent ease at which criminal elements are roaming the City of Georgetown and called for the police to step up their anti-crime operations.

This is even as they stood behind police caution tapes and observed the police mop the area for clues and provide comfort to the relatives of the dead man.

The mother of the dead man recalled that she last saw her son on Saturday night as she would normally cook his meals due to an illness he has.

She described her son as a loving and caring individual, who has no enemies based on her knowledge.

According to her, she was in the shower when her reputed daughter-in-law told her to get dressed and it was when she enquired about the reason, she received the dreaded news.

The mother related that her son was robbed close to $300,000 last December and was able to point out two accomplices who had robbed him. A woman who was robbed also pointed out the very robbers in an Identification (ID) Parade.

Following their identification, the mother of the robbers had reportedly come forward and indicated to Nurse that she wanted no police matter and opted to pay back the money reportedly stolen from him, an offer he accepted.

At the crime scene on Sunday, Nurse’s mother said she was not sure if the same robbers returned to take her son’s life.

Currency traders along America Street, who knew Nurse, had varying views on him.

“If he do five transactions, two ah dem straight and when the people come back to he, is normally a big story,” one money changer said.

Another claimed that the issue which led to the mother of the suspects, who were identified in the December incident, repaying Nurse $300, 000 was another sour point.

According to that individual, a very close associate of Nurse had confided in him that Nurse never had that amount of money on him and he may have taken advantage of the situation by claiming he lost that sum during the robbery then.

Others described the now dead, Sean Nurse, as a hustler who worked honestly for a living.

No one has been arrested as police continue their investigations.