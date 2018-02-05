Miner gets 15 years for killing brother

A REMORSEFUL Neville France was on Monday morning sentenced to a total of 15 years imprisonment before Justice James Bovell-Drakes in the Georgetown High Court for the 2013 murder of his brother.

France had earlier last month pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter

In handing down the sentence, Justice Bovell-Drakes started at a base of 62 years but deducted 20 years, the age of the deceased Richard France when he was killed; five years for time served in jail; 10 years for the early guilty plea; and 12 years for defence attorney Siand Dhurjon’s plea of mitigation.

The judge told the court that defence counsel raised some moving issues in his plea of mitigation but added that the court was concerned with justice. Justice Bovell-Drakes added that he relied on the caution statement the accused gave the police and it was also highlighted by the fact both were consuming alcoholic beverages.

He pointed out that the deceased Richard France was drinking high wine while his brother, Neville France was consuming vodka.

The judge stated that he was satisfied with the evidence led in the magistrate’s court which stated that the deceased had pelted the accused but he evaded the object nevertheless and he took away the knife from his brother and used that same knife to stab him.

The accused told the court that he was sorry and made some other muted utterances before the judge imposed the 15-year sentence.

In his plea of mitigation, defence attorney, Siand Dhurjon said the accused Neville France was born in Port Kaituma, North West District in 1974 and was the father of three.

He related that December 12, 2013 was the saddest day for his client and his family.

Dhurjon told the court that the deceased Richard France had some serious mental issues and was an alcoholic at a very young age.

He added that this was supported by the father who stated in the deposition that at one time Richard broke his hand and on another occasion he injured his brother, Neville.

Dhurjon said the deceased was in the habit of cursing and he would pelt their house when he was under the influence.

He noted that when the post mortem was performed by Dr. Nehaul Singh he indicated that a strong scent of alcohol emanated from the stomach of the deceased.

Dhurjon told the court that on the day in question the deceased was arguing with a neighbour while, he was armed with a bow-and-arrow as well as a knife.

Probation Officer Remesia Lewis told the court that the accused had a normal life up to age 12 became delinquent and started to drink heavily with friends.

She added that Neville France became addicted to alcohol and never went to school as such, he was unable to read and write but somehow managed to get a job with a private company before he became a gold miner.

Lewis told the court that because of his heavy imbibing his relationship with his child mother ended and residents said he was always in a drunken state.