LETHEM MASH! The community of Lethem came alive on Friday last when approximately 356 primary and secondary school children tramped along the main street, from the

Airport Junction into the Lethem Wadapna Community Ground for the region’s Children’s Mash Competition. Earlier that day, persons were entertained by students from the

Nursery level who paraded from the Republic Bank Junction to Gas Station Square.

The primary schools participating in this year’s event were Annai, Arapaima, St Ignatius,

Parikwaranau, and Potarinau. Meanwhile, at the secondary level, Parikwaranau, Sun Creek, North Annai and St Ignatius participated.

The schools competed for trophies provided by the Education Ministry and the region’s business community. St Ignatius and Annai Nurseries took first and second place.

At the primary level, St Ignatius, Arapaima, Annai, Kumu were placed first, second, third and fourth respectively. In the secondary school category, St Ignatius prevailed taking

the first prize while Annai came second and Sand Creek third.

(DPI photo)