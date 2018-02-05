GDF Instructors complete courses

THE Guyana Defence Force’s graduates of the Force Method and Instruction (FMOI) Course are now better prepared to function as Instructors following their successful completion of several course modules designed to enhance their ability to teach others.

Delivering closing remarks at their recent event at Camp Ayanganna, Inspector General Colonel Nazrul Hussain reiterated the importance of professionalism, correct attitude and dedication. He noted too, that as time went by there was always room for improvement, and that they ought to continuously seek to widen their knowledge and skills with regard to their anticipated roles as Instructors.

Referencing the GEC acronym used by (Retired) Major General Norman Mclean, he outlined that theirs was now the task to provide:

Guidance – “You have now been equipped with better knowledge to guide, so you now have a responsibility to lead and guide your students down the correct path: Example – “You must lead by example in your dress, deportment and demonstration of good qualities.” and,

Control – “In order that a desired level of discipline is achieved, control is important. Continue to learn and instill the Force doctrines and policies in order to better control the outcomes.”

The FMOI is a course which is designed to empower selected troops with the knowledge and help them to develop the skills necessary to function as Instructors.

As such, the participants of this FMOI, like the previous students of the course, learned how to prepare and develop Lesson Plans, Aims and Objectives and Course Content.

They also gained insight into various methodologies used to deliver academic and other course content to students, various modes of evaluation, and how to prepare and present reports regarding the conduct of the courses they teach.