Contractor on the run after wounding engineer

‘Non-payment’ sparks chopping incident

POLICE are hunting for a contractor who is said to have wounded an engineer over the non-payment for works completed by the suspect.

Police said they were investigating an alleged wounding committed on Amainauth Chinkan, 67, a Regional Engineer of Side Line Dam, Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), which occurred about 22:00hrs on February 03, 2018, at Enterprise Village, E.C.D.

An investigation revealed that the victim and suspect had a misunderstanding over the non-payment for works completed by the suspect.

As a result, the suspect became annoyed, armed himself with a cutlass and allegedly dealt the victim several chops on his left arm. The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he underwent surgery and is in a stable condition.