City Constable remanded for rape of teenager

City Constable, Lance Corporal Clifton Pellew was on Monday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for the rape of a 16-year-old boy.

Pellew was not required to plea to the indictable offence which alleged that on August 15, 2017 he engaged in sexual activity with a minor.He was remanded to prison until February 14.

According to reports on August 15, 2017, the City Constabulary officer was allegedly caught having sex with the boy who was detained earlier for loitering.

Another corporal, Quacy Baveghens, who allegedly saw the act, later reported the incident to his supervisor, the City Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green and Town Clerk, Royston King.

Corporal Baveghens was dismissed along with the suspect but they were both subsequently reinstated following the intervention of the Ministry of Communities.

Activists had picketed City Hall on several occasions demanding that Pellew be charged.