Charity man on the run after setting ex-girlfriend alight

By -
0
1688
Hospitalised : Susana Culpeper

Police at Charity on the Essequibo Coast were on Monday searching for a man who set his ex-girlfriend during the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Susana Culpepper , 17 , was battling for her life at the Burns Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital on Monday morning after her jaded boyfriend , who was identified at 20-year-old Kyle Goddette set her alight on Saturday morning.

The man was subsequently arrested by the police but later escaped from custody . Residents reported on Monday that the young man was abusive to the teenager and threatened to take her life after the two separated.

Police investigations are ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR