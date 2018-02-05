Charity man on the run after setting ex-girlfriend alight

Police at Charity on the Essequibo Coast were on Monday searching for a man who set his ex-girlfriend during the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Susana Culpepper , 17 , was battling for her life at the Burns Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital on Monday morning after her jaded boyfriend , who was identified at 20-year-old Kyle Goddette set her alight on Saturday morning.

The man was subsequently arrested by the police but later escaped from custody . Residents reported on Monday that the young man was abusive to the teenager and threatened to take her life after the two separated.

Police investigations are ongoing.