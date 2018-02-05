23 excel at UK music exam

TWENTY-THREE students from Music Unlimited and the National School of Music on Sunday received certificates for their successful completion of the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) Theory Exam.

At the ceremony, founders of Music Unlimited, Jeremy and Christian Sobers, commended the students for their 99 per cent pass-rate which the ABRSM examinations board and charity–based in the United Kingdom–singled out for recognition.

The exams, sat locally last year, saw 19 students receiving distinctions while three received merits for their stellar performances.

Mark Shortt, 26, a pianist who gained a distinction, told Guyana Chronicle that although it was tough juggling work and studying, he did his best to achieve his goal.

“It took quite a lot of preparations and I’m somebody who is working, so I spent a whole lot of late nights preparing,” he said, adding: “I think I’ve developed a great deal because I came here with very little knowledge of music and now I’m at a stage where I can perform at concerts and I even play at my local church.”

Shortt’s success was proudly acknowledged by Christian, who said that since the Government began to understand the role of the music industry, Guyana has experienced development over the past two years.

“I remember when President Granger made his first address to the nation. He said that music and the arts are a part of our culture and it’s something that we, as a people, need to work on and push forward because that’s how we’re going to grow,” Christian said.

The young man added that every nation that has experienced growth has done so partially through the creative industry and this growth is necessary for the creation of new jobs for young people.

In addition, funding and training were highlighted as two essentials which needed to be addressed by the Government.

For the young people who took the ABRSM Theory Exam, it enables them not only to understand an instrument or discipline but, having formed the foundation, to branch off to another musical instrument easily.

“Through examinations that have standards like ABRSM, students are able to explore their musical appetite,” Christian explained.

He noted: “We have lots of students that might start on piano and then take the exam and when they’re done they want to move on to guitar, voice, drums or violin and the examination helps with that because they have that foundation now… and [now] it’s just about learning the technique.”

As music instructors at the school, Jeremy’s primary instrument is the keyboard while Christian’s is the guitar and apart from these, they each play about six instruments.

Last year, the school expanded to another high risk community–Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara–and has plans in the coming years to expand to other locations such as Region One (Barima-Waini) and Lethem.

As most start-up tales go, however, Music Unlimited was not spared its fair share of challenges.

During the school’s earlier years, it faced trouble in locating a suitable space to operate and, at one point, taught at shack on a rooftop.

Nonetheless, with the support of parents, students and family, the Sobers persevered through their trials and throughout the years have been proud to celebrate their accomplishments.

As a result of the classes, several of the students have been able to perform at events featuring local and international artistes and are participating in the ongoing Carib Soca and Calypso Monarch competitions.

“Everything is about consistency, making sure that you imagine that dream that you have. Once you can see it in your mind, you can make it a reality; connect yourself with the right people, with the right places, like Music Unlimited, and stop dreaming about it and start living it,” Christian remarked.

Music Unlimited began in 2010 as a tutoring project with the aim of providing music tutoring to lower income individuals and families. In 2012, it was officially launched as a music school and offers courses in guitar, piano, bass, drums, violin and vocals.

In 2014, the school began training students for ABRSM certification which are graded in London and written in over 156 countries around the world.