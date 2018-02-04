World Cancer Day 2018

Early detection remains essential

By Gibron Rahim

TODAY is World Cancer Day. This international day was established on February 4, 2000 to raise awareness of cancer as well as to encourage prevention, detection and treatment of the disease. The observance continues to commemorate the ongoing struggle to reduce suffering and death from cancer that is occurring worldwide. World Cancer Day is a reminder that the constant fight against cancer is our collective responsibility.

The Pepperpot Magazine interviewed Bibi Hassan, President of the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF), about the organisation’s activities, not just for World Cancer Day but year-round. She gave some background on World Cancer Day. The observance was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). Hassan explained that the body had contacted her last year to partner with them and make a commitment to host events for World Cancer Day. She agreed and she and the GCF began hosting events for them, including a screening programme, since then.

Hassan related that affiliate membership of UICC has also been offered. She noted that there are several organisations worldwide that are affiliate members of the body. Affiliate membership has already been approved with only the membership dues left to be paid. The organisation has committed to the UICC to hold screening programmes from February 13 to 17. GCF firmly believes that early detection helps save lives.

Last year also marked the foundation’s first collaboration with GTT for the Pinktober campaign that focused on breast cancer. The campaign was marked by a month of activities aimed at raising awareness and providing early detection. The culmination of the month’s activities was the 5K/10K Walk/Run. By Pinktober’s conclusion, GTT was able to hand over a $4.7 million contribution to the GCF.

This past January marked Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. As part of the activities for the month, GCF held free cervical cancer screenings from January 13, 20 and 27. In total, about 150 women were screened over the three consecutive Saturdays, with 61 on January 27, alone.

A free health seminar was also offered on January 27, hosted by Massy Stores. In addition to the cervical cancer screening and seminar, clinical breast examinations were also offered and medical practitioners were onsite to offer free counselling and medical advice. The process of screening itself requires a conducive environment. Hassan explained that the screening room needs to be private and allow patients to feel comfortable.

Yesterday, the GCF hosted a health fair at Giftland Mall in observance of World Cancer Day. Held on the mall’s second floor, the event offered free clinical breast examinations, free blood pressure testing and education and awareness of breast and cervical cancers. Hassan explained that the breast examinations were done to determine if there were any abnormalities in the form of lumps.

If such abnormalities were present, referrals to the Cancer Institute of Guyana were given so that the affected women could get the actual screening in the form of, depending on their ages, mammograms or ultrasounds. Referring to the Cancer Institute of Guyana, Hassan said, “We always partner with and do the screening with them.” The cost for the screenings was paid for by the funds the GCF would have raised.

IMPORTANCE OF PARTNERSHIP

The work of the Guyana Cancer Foundation is assisted a great deal by its numerous sponsors. GTT is the major corporate sponsor of the organisation’s work. ExxonMobil, Scotia Bank Guyana, GBTI, Medicare Pharmacy, Shopper’s Pharmacy and Twins Manufacturing, among others, have also sponsored the GCF, especially in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The foundation is currently in the process of relocating its office. A new site has already been identified and the office is currently being set up. Hassan related that the new space will allow the GCF to offer onsite counselling. This is a crucial part of helping those who are diagnosed and living with cancer. She also noted that one of the first steps in the process of helping those who are diagnosed is, referring them so that they can access the medical care they need. GCF, she said, always first refers diagnosees to the Oncology Unit of the GPHC for treatment, though they are also free to choose where they would like to pursue their care.

As part of its continued commitment, the GCF will also be hosting a health fair at N&S Mattai and Co. at Water and Hope Streets, on February 17 from 11:00hrs to 17:00hrs. Education and awareness of breast and cervical cancers will be available to visitors to the store on that day, as will free counselling. And the GCF’s work does not stop there. “We will continue our screening,” Hassan noted. “This is a continuous programme that we have run during last year for the entire year and we will continue the programme for the rest of this year.”

The continuing work of the Guyana Cancer Foundation can be followed at guyanacf.com and facebook.com/GuyanaCancerFoundation and on Instagram at guyanacancerf.