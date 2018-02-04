–Fulfilling Purpose with a mission

I TOOK time of planning for my official launch of LIVING WITH INTENTION at the National Library to write this week’s column. The feeling was priceless going to the space with Diane Innis to decide on the décor for another significant day of my journey.

I actually wrote and published a book! The boxes arrived from the US for the launch through Trans Caribbean Cargo International – and I must thank Larry London for getting the package here on time. I took a few minutes to touch the books when they arrived and thank God again for making this possible.

I would not consider myself someone who likes writing so it is hard to believe that I write every week for this newspaper, for my second book and two anthologies (Women Across Borders –Fulfilling Purpose and Women Across Borders – with a mission)

WOMEN ACROSS BORDERS is an anthology featuring captivating and empowering stories from women residing in different parts of the world. It depicts that no matter where you are from, we all encounter challenges.

These amazing women are from various backgrounds, ethnicities, nationalities and careers but have a common fibre which is love for people.

These women have expressed how their passion for fulfilling purpose in their respective lives led them to contribute significantly to humanity.

It will feature inspiring journeys of eight phenomenal women from across borders.

We meet on the Zoom Hotel every Friday for stimulating and motivating discussions. I will share one of the most memorable evenings with these amazing women. At the end of our call, I suggested someone close in prayers and, Ediclia, from Venezuela, said she would and that reminded me that the book will be in three languages so it made sense to close in prayers in all three.

Then it dawned on me that we had, Chan Tale, on the call from Suriname. So we closed with prayer in French, Spanish, English and Dutch. What a moment this was for us. I sensed during all the prayers that even if we did not understand the language we felt it, and that was confirmed when the call was over.

My phone and messenger were going crazy because they all wanted to share their experience. The feedback was priceless and we all experienced something special that established a bond with these Women from Across Borders.

They were thanking me for initiating such a project that is adding value their lives. I will be foolish to think this is all me because this is bigger than all of us. When God opens doors, no one can shut them and my test over the years has strengthened my faith.

The talented Compton Babb captured the cover in a magnificent artistic expression and we love it.

I appreciate all you people who read this column so you are the first to read the dedication for Women Across Borders

DEDICATION

This anthology is dedicated to women and girls across the seven continents of the world. I can assure you that you have a story to tell that will inspire someone who is waiting to flip through those pages. Maybe you are saying to yourself that no one will want to read or listen to your story but get rid of those limiting beliefs.

No story is insignificant and I hope one day you will get the courage to write yours for the world to see. Don’t go to your final resting place with another great untold story. Let us continue to be bold for change as we press for progress.

You can visit out FB to page to interact with these women and I can assure you that you will go away with some nuggets and may even guide you in finding your purpose. https://www.facebook.com/womenacrossborders/?ref=bookmarks.Instagram is WOMENACROSSBORDERS 2018.

Sharing one of my favourite quotes with you as we celebrate the first Sunday in February.

“The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.”

Mark Twain

Send us a message to beyondtherunway3@gmail.com and visit our FB page as we continue this beautiful journey.