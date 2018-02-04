One dead, several injured

–in early-morning accident at Schoonord

A TWO-vehicle smash-up early Saturday on the Schoonord, West Bank Demerara Public Road has left a 25-year-old woman dead and several persons injured.

Dead is the driver of motorcar PWW 972, Alana Ramsarran, of BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara. The name of the driver of the minibus, BTT 3118, involved in the accident has been given as 42-year-old Ramkumar Persaud.

According to reports, at around 06:30hrs that morning, Persaud was proceeding along the Schoonord Public Road with a load of passengers, while Ramsarran was proceeding in the opposite direction.

Persaud is alleging that as he was about to pass the motorcar, it suddenly swerved into his lane, resulting in a collision.

The minibus driver was also injured in the mishap, as were several passengers who were travelling in the minibus.

They were all reportedly taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. The driver of the motorcar, Ramsarran, was pronounced dead on arrival.

Among the passengers from the minibus who were injured are Alvin Edmond, 59, and his wife Rhonda Edmond; Leon LaRose, 30; Alisha Allicock, 28; Roneta Paul, 36; and Fizan Mohammed, 50.

Paul’s and Mohammed’s injuries were so severe that they had to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.