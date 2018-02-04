HIS LOSS WAS ANOTHER’S GAIN

By Abdool A. Aziz

AT the age of 14, he stood by the roadside and saw the school bus go by. In it were privileged students going to the only secondary school on the Essequibo Coast. He should have been on the bus that September morn. But due to abject poverty, he could not afford the 23 cents bus fare (it was 1967).

With a heavy heart, he went back to his small dilapidated room in the logie (communal dwelling). With his secondary education lost, he turned his attention to find work in order to support his siblings. He did menial jobs here and there. It was tough on his young, frail body.

THE PROMISE

The anguish he felt on not furthering his studies made him make a solemn promise. Should he be able, he would rescue children out of poverty and provide them with education from primary to tertiary. No child must be denied the right and privilege to an education. That salient oath became a reality, following his success in business.

FROM ‘SUITCASE TO CONTAINER’

He was not physically fit for labour intensive work. And since he lacked secondary education he tapped on his God-given resources, common sense. He began to engage in business on the streets of Georgetown as a huckster, selling out of an old suitcase. He had a sharp brain – he was very intelligent and business savvy. He always wore a smile, and was quiet, humble and kind. He was my pet student (when he went to school in 1964).

PUTTING PEOPLE FIRST

All through his business deals, he displayed modesty and humility. He was very patient and resilient. His business boomed and he remembered his promise. He wasted no time in building schools, paying the staff, providing books and free tuition to the children of the impoverished families. He even provided transportation, especially to the riverine kids.

PROMOTING EDUCATION

His primary concern is to see a child gain a full education. To this end, he generously offered scholarships to the quintessential level of Doctorate. Some holders are serving our country, others are doing well overseas. The beneficiaries are grateful.

I met Roshana, a pharmacist from Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast. She had the ‘brain’ but could not afford to further her studies. He, this ‘golden boy’ from J.C., paid for her boarding, tuition and she became a UG grad.

She said “I knew I was bright, but I was sad about the reality. I came from a poor family. But Mr Mohamed came as an ‘Angel of Mercy’ and funded my studies. I am so grateful. No ‘strings’ attached to his generosity. He simply felt great and honoured when a poor kid can climb the ladder of success. He shared their agony when they see no hope for further studies.

But he is proud and happy when he awards them scholarships. The schools are efficiently managed by trained staff and modern equipment. Sound training and education are available for the underprivileged. He is Guyana’s Number One Philanthropist – Nazar Mohamed.