Chahal destroys South Africa with career-best five for 22

PRETORIA, (Reuters) – Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took career-best figures as India cruised to a thumping nine-wicket One-Day International victory over a woeful South Africa on Sunday, though their moment of triumph was reduced to a farce by the umpires.
Aleem Dar and Adrian Holdstock stuck to the rules and called for a lunch break with the tourists needing just two runs for victory at Centurion.
That ensured the final act was played out 40 minutes later in front of a sparse crowd, a decision that left both teams bemused.
Chahal finished with 5-22 in 8.2 overs, ripping through the middle-order as India won the toss and skittled their hosts for 118, South Africa’s lowest total in home ODI matches.
India then knocked off the victory target in 20 overs to humiliate their hosts.
After victory in the opening match of the six-game series in Durban, India always looked in control of the chase as opener Shikhar Dhawan (51 not out from 56 balls) and captain Virat Kohli (46 not out from 50 balls) made light work of the home attack.
The third match in the series will be played in Cape Town on Wednesday.
SOUTH AFRICA innings
Hashim Amla c MS Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar Kumar 23
Quinton de Kock c Hardik Pandya b Yuzvendra Chahal 20
Aiden Markram c Bhuvneshwar Kumar b Kuldeep Yadav 8
JP Duminy lbw Yuzvendra Chahal 25
David Miller c Ajinkya Rahane b Kuldeep Yadav 0
Khaya Zondo c Hardik Pandya b Yuzvendra Chahal 25
Chris Morris c Bhuvneshwar Kumar b Yuzvendra Chahal 14
Kagiso Rabada lbw Kuldeep Yadav 1
Morne Morkel lbw Yuzvendra Chahal 1
Imran Tahir b Jasprit Bumrah 0
Tabraiz Shamsi Not Out 0
Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 1w 1
Total (32.2 overs) 118 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-39 Amla, 2-51 de Kock, 3-51 Markram, 4-51 Miller, 5-99 Zondo, 6-107 Duminy, 7-110 Rabada, 8-117 Morkel, 9-118 Tahir, 10-118 Morris
Bowling: Kumar 5-1-19-1, Bumrah 5-1-12-1,
Pandya 5-0-34- 0, Chahal8.2-1-22-5, Yadav 6- 0-20-3, (1w),
Jadhav 3-0-11-0.
……………………………………………..
INDIA innings
Rohit Sharma c Morne Morkel b Kagiso Rabada 15
Shikhar Dhawan Not Out 51
Virat Kohli Not Out 46
Extras 0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 6w 7
Total (20.3 overs) 119-1
Fall of Wickets : 1-26 Sharma
Did Not Bat : Rahane, Dhoni, Jadhav, Pandya, Kumar, Yadav, Bumrah, Chahal
Bowling: Morkel 4- 0- 30-0,(3w), Rabada 5 – 0- 24-1,(1w),
Morris 3-0 – 16-0, (1w) Imran Tahir 5.3-0-30-0, (1w)
Tabraiz Shamsi 3- 1-18-0.