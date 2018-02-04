Chahal destroys South Africa with career-best five for 22

By -
0
6
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal capped off his five-wicket haul with the Player-of-the-Match award.

PRETORIA, (Reuters) – Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took career-best figures as India cruised to a thumping nine-wicket One-Day International victory over a woeful South Africa on Sunday, though their moment of triumph was reduced to a farce by the umpires.

Aleem Dar and Adrian Holdstock stuck to the rules and called for a lunch break with the tourists needing just two runs for victory at Centurion.
That ensured the final act was played out 40 minutes later in front of a sparse crowd, a decision that left both teams bemused.

Chahal finished with 5-22 in 8.2 overs, ripping through the middle-order as India won the toss and skittled their hosts for 118, South Africa’s lowest total in home ODI matches.
India then knocked off the victory target in 20 overs to humiliate their hosts.

After victory in the opening match of the six-game series in Durban, India always looked in control of the chase as opener Shikhar Dhawan (51 not out from 56 balls) and captain Virat Kohli (46 not out from 50 balls) made light work of the home attack.
The third match in the series will be played in Cape Town on Wednesday.

 

SOUTH AFRICA  innings

 Hashim Amla      c MS Dhoni b Bhuvneshwar Kumar                   23

 Quinton de Kock  c Hardik Pandya b Yuzvendra Chahal               20

 Aiden Markram    c Bhuvneshwar Kumar b Kuldeep Yadav               8

 JP Duminy        lbw Yuzvendra Chahal                             25

 David Miller     c Ajinkya Rahane b Kuldeep Yadav                  0

 Khaya Zondo      c Hardik Pandya b Yuzvendra Chahal               25

 Chris Morris     c Bhuvneshwar Kumar b Yuzvendra Chahal           14

 Kagiso Rabada    lbw Kuldeep Yadav                                 1

 Morne Morkel     lbw Yuzvendra Chahal                              1

 Imran Tahir      b Jasprit Bumrah                                  0

 Tabraiz Shamsi   Not Out                                           0

 Extras           0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 1w                                1

 Total            (32.2 overs)                            118 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-39 Amla, 2-51 de Kock, 3-51 Markram, 4-51 Miller, 5-99 Zondo, 6-107 Duminy, 7-110 Rabada, 8-117 Morkel, 9-118 Tahir, 10-118 Morris

 

 Bowling: Kumar 5-1-19-1, Bumrah 5-1-12-1,

 Pandya  5-0-34- 0, Chahal8.2-1-22-5, Yadav 6- 0-20-3, (1w),

 Jadhav  3-0-11-0.

 

 ……………………………………………..

 INDIA  innings

 Rohit Sharma    c Morne Morkel b Kagiso Rabada     15

 Shikhar Dhawan  Not Out                            51

 Virat Kohli     Not Out                            46

 Extras          0b 1lb 0nb 0pen 6w                  7

 Total           (20.3 overs)                    119-1

Fall of Wickets : 1-26 Sharma

Did Not Bat : Rahane, Dhoni, Jadhav, Pandya, Kumar, Yadav, Bumrah, Chahal

 

 Bowling: Morkel 4- 0- 30-0,(3w), Rabada 5 – 0- 24-1,(1w),

  Morris 3-0 – 16-0, (1w) Imran Tahir 5.3-0-30-0, (1w)

 Tabraiz Shamsi  3- 1-18-0.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR