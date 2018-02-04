Called to serve

First Guyanese Priest ordained to the Diocese in 32 years

ANOINTED to share in the Priesthood of Christ, Guyanese Deacon Carl Philadelphia, 36, was on Sunday, January 28, ordained a Priest into the local Roman Catholic Diocese by Head of the Diocese of Georgetown, His Lordship Bishop Francis Alleyne.

It was a watershed moment for the young deacon, who was the first local priest to have been ordained to the Diocese of Georgetown in the last 32 years. He has followed in the footsteps of Rev. John Persaud, ordained in Guyana in 1986.

The ordination took place at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Brickdam, Georgetown, where there was a ‘mighty anointing’. It was witnessed by a packed congregation which included proud representatives of the Guyana Diocese and others from the United States of America, Liberia, Canada, and sister Caribbean countries: Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

Included among representatives of the clergy were: Bishop Frances Alleyne, Head of the Diocese of Guyana; Bishop of Georgetown (Rtd), Emeritus Benedict Singh; the Archbishop of Port of Spain, Estabrol Kross, the Vicar General of Suriname; Alan Venture, Director of the Seminary of Trinidad; Monsignor Terrence Montrose of the Guyana Diocese; and Monsignor Paul Jarvis (Guyanese) serving in the Diocese of Brooklyn. Among the Chief celebrants was Rev. John Persaud (Guyanese) who travelled from Trinidad specially to officiate at the auspicious occasion.

Also in the congregation were Fathers’Bert and Joel who hail from India, but were ordained here in Guyana last September by Bishop Frances Alleyne.

Meanwhile, also joining the thousands present to lend moral support and celebrate the grand occasion with praise and thanksgiving, were Father Philadelphia’s parents, Patricia Anne and Kenneth Mitchell; First Lady of Guyana, Sandra Granger and Seeta Nagamootoo, wife of the Prime Minister of Guyana, Moses Nagamootoo.

The programme was amazing – well planned and executed, richly spiced with the singing of hymns of praise and thanksgiving magnificently rendered by a combined Youth Catholic Choir, specially trained for the occasion. There was also a choreographed dance sequence by youths of the Diocese and delivered with charm and elegance.

Then came the Rites of Ordination during which the Candidate for Priesthood was presented, took the solemn Oath among other things, followed by a Sung Mass at which the Sacrifice of the Eucharist was observed.

Leading to the close of the ceremony, the newly ordained priest, Father Carl Philadelphia extended thanks to all those who accompanied him on his journey through their prayers and support. He especially asked that they continue to pray for priests and for vocations to the priesthood. He also took the opportunity to meet and greet members of the congregation and other well-wishers.

Admitting that it is a great accomplishment, the priest nonetheless threw out a challenge, in which he urged more man-servants to dedicate their lives to enter the priesthood. Noting that the harvest is ripe, but the labourers are few, Father Philadelphia admonished the congregation: “We cannot wait another 32 years to get another Guyanese priest.”

Carl Anthony Philadelphia was born on September 21, 1981. He is the only son of his mother, Patricia Anne Mitchel.

He grew up in Robb Street, Georgetown, attended Our Lady of Fatima Parish and later moved to Holy Spirit Church, North Ruimveldt. He was educated at St. Agnes Primary, Alleyne’s High School and furthered his education at the University of the West Indies. He joined the Diocesan Clergy in 2016.

In his young adult life, Carl had aspired to become a Social Worker and did in fact volunteer at Lifeline Counselling Services in 1990, where he did HIV/AIDS education and testing. This, he said, helped to affirm his calling to the priesthood. From 2003 to 2007 he did an attachment with the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where he gained hands-on experience doing such work.

Father Carl Philadelphia was scheduled to conduct his first Mass at Our Lady of Fatima on Monday – the day after his Ordination, at 17:00 hrs.

Having lived and worked in other countries of the Caribbean, he is nonetheless excited about returning to serve in his homeland Guyana, where he was ‘formed’ and where his vocation flourished.