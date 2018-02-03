Woman dies in WBD accident

A 25-year-old woman succumbed to injuries she sustained following a head-on collision on the Schoord Public Road on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) on Saturday morning.

Dead is Alana Ramsarran of Lot 269 “BB” Eccles , East Bank Demerara.

According to reports , the woman was driving motorcar PWW 972 , proceeding west along the roadway while a minibus bearing registration BTT 3118 which was driven by Ramkumar Persaud ,42 of Lot 3909 Westminster ,WBD was heading in the opposite direction.

As the two vehicles were about to pass each other, the driver of the bus alleged that the car swerved suddenly into his path , resulting in a head- on collision. The drivers of the car and the bus along with several passengers sustained injuries .

They were taken to the East Demerara Regional Hospital at Diamond where Ramsarran was pronounced dead on arrival . The driver of the bus and other passengers are receiving treatment at the said hospital .