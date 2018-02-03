South Ruimveldt Secondary students robbed during lunchbreak

SEVEN students of the South Ruimveldt Secondary School were on Friday robbed by two armed men on bicycles during their lunch break.

Reports are that the teens, four girls and three boys between the ages of 16-15, were robbed of cash and their mobile phones , valued at over $158,000 at a shop located nearby at Macaw Lane , South Ruimveldt Park in the city around 12:15 hrs.

According to reports the teens left the school compound and visited the shop to purchase snacks during the lunch break. While at the shop they were confronted by the armed men who were on bicycles.

The teens were held at gun point and were relieved of their cash and valuables before the two gun-toting men made good of their escape. A police investigation is ongoing.