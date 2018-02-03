Motor cyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

A MOTOR cyclist lost his life after crashing into a utility pole on the Atlanticville Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Friday morning.

Dead is Zahid Mohamed, 26, a mason of 197 Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown. The fatal incident occurred in the wee hours of the morning.

Mohamed was riding motor cycle CH 6696 heading west along the southern carriage way at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a utility pole.

As a result of the impact he received serious injuries and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The motor cycle was lodged at the Sparendaam Police Station and the body is at the hospital awaiting a post-mortem.