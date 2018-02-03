A more constructive analysis of City Hall needed

I WRITE with reference to an article captioned “At City Hall the policy is do as I say and not as I do,” penned by Sean Levius and placed in the Staborek News 27, 2018 edition of that newspaper. As a citizen, I have observed the apprehension of the writer. However, I do not wish to engage my acumen in a plethora of negativism and bitter diatribes about the Council, but rather give my suggestions on how the Council can improve its service to the citizenry. Every organisation has it strengths and weaknesses and City Hall is no exception. I wish to point out some of the positive things attributed to the Georgetown Council: the restoration of Le Repentir cemetery is a breath of fresh air. The Council should therefore, implement rigid maintenance to prevent a return of the area to its former state.

In moving forward, the Council should put in place an enhancement committee comprising persons from the religious community, business community, residents and councillors. A divergent group would bring a wide cross-section of expertise and experiences which would help to advance the Council in this area.

On the issue of markets, I wish to point out that for years the Kitty market was left to disintegrate and deteriorate by the previous administration, who was neither concerned about the constituents it represented, neither did it show any interest in the restoration of the market has an economic hub.

However, Royston King came into office with a passion and zeal to restore the city and its environs, commenced a rigorous plan to restore several buildings owned by the council including the Kitty market. It is obvious that the repairs of other buildings were hindered because of lack of financial resources, which is no secret to all. Therefore, I want to make a clarion call for the Ministry of Finance to urgently operationalise the valuation of properties, so that all the municipalities in Guyana can benefit from increased rates which would allow them to be more financially buoyant, subsequently allowing them to provide vital services to communities within their spheres. Further, it is not rocket science that if rates have not been increased for over 20 years, the current financial intake of the municipality could not suffice to meet financial obligations; this includes payment to the Guyana Revenue Authority and the National Insurance Scheme. Hence, I want to suggest that the Council implement other means of revenue collection to supplement its income: establishing toll stations at strategic entrance and exit points in the city, and seeking central government’s intervention to access a percentage of its environment tax.

I am sure that the Council is not the only entity that has outstanding payment to utility companies and the Guyana Revenue Authority. The fact that the Guyana Revenue Authority is offering amnesty shows that there are other agencies that are in default.

Further, if the writer had been paying keen attention to the news, he would have known that the date for elections for mayor and deputy mayor has been announced as March 15, 2018; this was carried in the Guyana Times newspaper January 12, 2018 edition. Also, even though the other municipalities have conducted elections for the mayors and deputy mayors, the elected cannot hold the offices until the time for their predecessors have legally expired, so Mr Levius what is the point?

In conclusion, we are cognisant that it is a democratic society and every person is entitled to his views, but criticism must provide an opportunity for both the readers and organisation to learn and provide a sense of direction. The content of the letter by Mr Levius is an invective that is bankrupt of ideas, weary of old tales and a waste of space that could be otherwise constructively utilised.

Ashley Nixxon