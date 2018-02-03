Camp site hanging followed choking of girl, 9

A 30-YEAR-OLD miner of Golden City, Baramita Village, was on Friday remanded to prison by Magistrate Judy Latchman for the capital offence of murder.

Allen Fredericks was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on September 8, 2016 at Perseverance Backdam, North West District (NWD), he murdered Ervin Williams, called “Macusis” or “Vergil.”

?Fredricks was remanded to prison until February 7, when he will reappear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

On January 29, 2018 Fredricks was apprehended after a party of policemen went to Big Creek Backdam, North West District, and arrested him.

Enquiries revealed that the men were at a camp at Perseverance when Williams choked a nine-year-old girl. Her parents had intervened after it was brought to their attention.

However, Fredricks and Adrian John, who was previously charged and is on remand for the same murder, carried Williams to a camp where he was severely beaten and hanged at the camp site.