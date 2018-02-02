What’s Buzzing

It’s coming on to the season where lots of partying and celebrations will take place in honour of Mashramani and there are a lot of exciting events to boost you up! So get your buzz on and start having fun!

Today

Island Café and Juice Bar presents karaoke night. It’s karaoke, right? You request it and they will do their best to play it or you can just take the mic and do your own thing!

Jamaican after work lime is still on at the Tower Suites Pool & Bar! Enjoy bucket specials on Red Stripe beer and Dragon Stout and Jamaican cuisine.

Tomorrow

Guyana Cancer Foundation invites you to their “Health Fair” in observance of World Cancer Day being celebrated on February 4, 2018 Worldwide. The Health Fair will be hosted at the Giftland Mall on the Second floor. World Cancer Day aims to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness and education about cancer, and pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action against the disease. Persons can benefit from free clinical breast examination, free blood pressure, education and awareness on Cervical and Breast Cancer.

Stag beer presents “Soca Bacchanal” at 123 Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt. Music by Super Ray and Fusion Sound

Unruly Entertainment presents the dance called “Family” at Rio parking lot. Music by popular sounds!

Admission (men) $1,000 and (ladies) $500

Sunday

Head down to the 704 Sports Club for the Super Bowl game!

Eat My Wing Competition is an annual wings eating sports event hosted in celebration of The Publik’s Third birthday. There are going to be some great prizes and crazy excitement.