Triple header on today in Milo Schools Football

THREE games are scheduled today for the third playing date in the Milo Sponsored Under-18 schools football tournament.

The first of the three will feature Anns Grove Secondary which would take on Dolphin at 12:00hrs at the Ministry of Education ground, while Pure Masters will oppose Bishops High School at 13:30hrs.

The final match of the day will put Lodge Secondary against Queens College.

The tournament is sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health and is being organised by the Petra organisation.

The tournament winner is set to collect $1.1M along with a school developmental project of choice worth $500 000.

Second-place will have a $300 000 budget; third-place $200 000 and fourth-place $100 000.

The tournament is also benefiting from the assistance of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) which is providing support for the school coaches.