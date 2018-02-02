Top Cop neutral on CoI into Jagdeo-era killings

…says any actions by police will be tested at some time

OUTGOING Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud said he does not have any feelings one way or the other as it relates to the launch of the first in a series of inquiries into the Jagdeo-era killings.

The first inquiry will focus on the Lindo Creek massacre, which occurred when Persaud was the Crime Chief. Retired Judge, Donald Trotman was sworn in on Wednesday to head that inquiry into the slaying of eight miners. Persaud was asked about his thoughts on the CoI on the sideline of an evet on Wednesday to which he replied: “Any of the actions that we take in relation to our duties will be tested at some time; the public will want to know, the authorities will want to know.” Persaud said that he is aware that the government has taken a decision to ascertain what happened during that period and he does not have any feeling one way or the other as it relates to the reason for the CoI since it is what the Government thinks it ought to do.

President David Granger said the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the Lindo Creek Massacre is pivotal in unravelling the tapestry of criminality that engulfed this country between 2000 and 2008. Speaking on the sideline of an accreditation ceremony for the new Cuban Ambassador at State House, President Granger reminded reporters that eight innocent lives were lost at Lindo Creek on June 21, 2008 and gave the assurance that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

He said while there were approximately eight massacres during the period of the “Troubles,” the investigation into the Lindo Creek Massacre is critical in exposing the intellectual authors behind the criminal network that wreaked havoc under the Bharrat Jagdeo administration. “We feel that the way in which the investigation was handled indicated that there was a high level of collusion by the government of the day. We feel that this will be a pivotal investigation, which will unravel the criminal network, which was behind the killings in what is now called the Jagdeo era, during the troubles,” the President said.

He said the report of the Donald Trotman-led CoI will lead to other inquiries, including that of former Minister of Agriculture Satyadeow Sawh. “It is really beyond belief that a president of a country could have one of his Cabinet ministers assassinated and not even hold an inquest, not even hold an inquiry,” President Granger posited.

Not about legacy

Meanwhile, Persaud told reporters that as he prepares to leave the force that he was never focused on leaving a legacy but rather, while serving the Guyana Police Force over the years he was more interested in doing the things and addressing issues which were all in keeping with the objective of the organisation. He however acknowledged that he feels pleased about the establishment of the Fallen Heroes Foundation. “The Fallen Heroes foundation providing welfare and education assistance of police officers who were killed in the line of duty,” Persaud stated.

The Fallen Heroes Foundation was established in 2015, several months after Persaud took over the reign of the Guyana Police Force. The foundation was launched to support the families of members of the Guyana Police Force who would have died in the line of duty. Its establishment came following consultations with the several partners both local and overseas and also after receiving the blessings of the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Public Security.

The Cops and Faith Network is one of the key partners of the foundation as they would usually visit the homes and families of these officers whenever tragedy strikes. At its launching back in 2015, the foundation raised over $3.7 Million on donation from private companies and individuals. Added to that, Persaud on at least one occasion travelled overseas and met with several organisations and pushed the agenda of the Fallen Heroes Foundation which also saw him raising an additional sum for the foundation.

Meanwhile, when it comes to having the pomp and ceremony of a farewell parade, Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud seems very willing to accept and have such an event. He was asked by the Guyana Chronicle if he was willing to accept a farewell parade as he walks into his pre-retirement leave to which he pointed to the custom of the organisation. “There are some traditional things that we do in the force and those are being considered” Seelall Persaud.

Persaud is likely to make his final address to the Annual Police Officers Conference in March, just weeks before leaving the Guyana Police Force. He would also be leaving at a time when the Government is preparing to commission yet another Commission of Inquiry at which members of the Guyana Police Force are likely to take center stage.