Proper craft: Local singer turns to entrepreneurship, invests in craft store

MANY may know Shellon Garraway better known as “Shelly G”, for her years producing catchy tunes and performing on stage. But now, the songstress turned entrepreneur is looking in a different direction and has invested in a craft shop- Divas Art and Craft Store – located at Avinash Complex on Water Street, Georgetown.

The business venture is a partnership between Shellon Garraway and designer Corwin Williams, whose innovative mind has created some elegant and showy pieces of jewellery which are of high quality and very much in-style.

This store has many elegant and extraordinary pieces that are priced affordably too. Garraway told the Buzz that she ventured out as a businesswoman because singing was not always a lucrative career and, she needed something to fall back on and decided to put her bit into the craft industry.

She related that the idea of the craft store came from Corwin Williams and he was very convincing. After asking herself why not, Garraway said that she decided to invest and following the opening of the store two weeks ago, customers are pleased with their purchases.

Sales Representative Crystal Wayne told the Buzz that they have in stock various pieces which were recently made by hand and carved to perfection.

She added that they import all the beads, shells, pearls, semi-precious stones, crystals and they also have glass jewels which can be transformed into pendants and earrings and it comes in a wide range of colours.

Miss Wayne stated that in-store they have a wide range of shells, pearls, crystals, semi-precious stones, and beads to choose, from which earrings, chains, bands and pendants can be made to order on the spot.

She pointed out that they have an in-house jeweller ready to create the piece of your choice and customers can also visit the store and make their on-the-spot purchases of the pieces they have available in the showcases.

Wayne said the business provides employment for four persons, including her and so far the response has been fair because customers are in awe of the colours, the quality and the creative pieces they have in the store.

Divas Art and Craft Store has bands, chains, necklaces, earrings, and pendants of all sizes, shapes, colours and designs.

Wayne told the Buzz that the pieces of jewellery are made from imported Brazilian gold-plated products, so customers are getting quality pieces of jewellery that will not fade or irritate the skin for those who are allergic to costume jewellery.

She stated that their jewellers use state-of-the-art equipment and some of the pieces are handmade as well and all done in-store or on the spot.

Wayne noted too, that either gold or silver jewellery can be made based on orders and they have jewels which are sold both retail and wholesale.

The store is opened from 09:00hrs to 16:00hrs from Mondays to Fridays and on Saturdays the business operates from 09:00hrs to 14:00hrs.