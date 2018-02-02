Magnum Mash Cup expected to set off fireworks -12 games on tonight

THE inaugural Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Futsal Classic which is being held in collaboration with Legacy Entertainment will kick off tonight at the National Gymnasium and is expected to be full of high octane encounters and fireworks.

With over $800,000 in prize monies and trophies up for grabs, the 32 teams involved will all be rearing to go in the first tournament for the year with the bragging rights for being the first champions of 2018 also at stake.

Among the teams that will be in action tonight are Sparta Boss, Bent Street, Gold is Money and Broad Street.

It was revealed by Esan Griffith who is part of the organising committee that a number of other teams had been in constant contact with the organisers to book a spot in the invitational tournament; however it was no easy task arriving at the final selection of teams which surpassed the agreed allotment.

Most of the top sides in the format include Sparta Boss, West Front Road, ‘Gold is Money, Leopold Street, North Ruimveldt, Broad Street, Sophia, Silver Bullets, NK Ballers and Swag. Entertainment out of Linden and fireworks are expected from the opening night.

The winning team will receive $400,000 and a trophy; the runner-up will receive $200,000 and a trophy; third place will receive $100,000 and also a trophy and fourth place will receive $50,000.

Fans will also have an opportunity to win big in prizes when they purchase the Magnum tonic wine. Prizes include speakers, headphones, buckets and jerseys.

Tonight’s fixtures are:

MBK All-Stars vs Broad Street-19:00hrs

Sophia vs Team Extreme-19:20hrs

Channel-9 Warriors vs Ansa McAl All-Stars-19:40hrs

Bent Street vs YMCA All-Stars-20:00hrs

Silver Bullets vs Kingston-20:20hrs

North Ruimveldt vs Showstoppers-20:40hrs

Hustlers vs Tigerbay-21:00hrs

New Market Street vs Ol Skool Ballers-21:20hrs

Gold is Money vs Rugby Team-21:40hrs

Albouystown-A vs Swag Entertainment-22:00hrs

California Square vs NK Ballers-22:20hrs

Sparta Boss vs Buxton Diamond-22:40hrs