King of the Strip Drag race set for February 11

DRAG racing action returns to the South Dakota Circuit on February 11 for the first ‘King of the Strip’ event.

The event will feature nine classes of time bracket drag racing events, including and unlimited class and a superbike class.

According to president of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Rameez Mohamed, plans are already on-stream to attract international competition.

“We have been in talks with Suriname and we have competitors coming from there for this event. The hype is building and we have a lot of cars coming out of this one,” he said.

“We also have a lot of local grudge matches like the east side and west side battles and a lot of one-on-one-jabs being thrown so we feel it’s going to be big,” he said.

The time bracket system will remain the classing factor, according to Mohamed, with classes starting from 15 seconds all the way to nine seconds.

Those cars with faster times will be thrown into the unlimited class.

“Bikes are going to be an open event,” according to Mohamed with no classification being conducted for them.

Among the event’s sponsors are: Mohamed’s Enterprise, Tropical Shipping, Stag Beer, B.M Soat, Nexus Machining and Fabrication Workshop, E-Networks, Prem’s Electrical, Palm Court, White Boy Auto Spares, Rent-a-tent, Windjammer, JR Burgers, Special Auto, Transpacific Motor Spares and Auto Sales and Ramchands Auto Body Shop and Detailing Center.