Good move to ICJ

…Sir Ron Sanders says ICJ “will cast adjudication in structured, legal framework

RENOWNED Caribbean diplomat and Antigua Ambassador to the United States and the Organisation of American States, Sir Ronald Sanders has lauded the United Nations decision to refer the longstanding territorial controversy between Guyana and Venezuela to the International Court of Justice.

He told the Department of Public Information (DPI) in an invited comment that the decision “is most welcome” since the ICJ “will cast adjudication in a structured and legal framework.” “This is particularly important for small states, like Guyana, that depend on the international system and the rule of law to safeguard their interest” Sir Sanders pointed out.

After years of attempts to resolve the controversy, including the use of the Good Offices Process, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, on Tuesday announced he is referring the matter to the ICJ. Sir Sanders expressed confidence in the ICJ to settle the decades-old controversy between the neighbouring South American countries. “The ICJ has years of experience in adjudicating territorial and maritime issues between nations that can only benefit the specific settlement of the issue,” he stated.

‘The Geneva Agreement was signed in February 1966, even before we became Independent and we hope that Venezuela’s Government has the maturity to accept the decision of the secretary-general,” he said, while reiterating that the course of action was mutually agreed to by both countries.

Venezuela in rejecting the UN decision stated that it remains firm in its position. “The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, faithful to its historical tradition and in accordance with the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace, reiterates its firm disposition to defend the territorial integrity of our Homeland and maintain political negotiation based on the 1966 Geneva Accord, as the only way to reach a peaceful solution, practical and satisfactory for both parties and in favour of our Peoples,” a statement issued by the Government of Venezuela read. It said too that it will continue to defend its sovereign rights. President Granger has expressed the hope that the SG decision would not trigger negative behaviour by Venezuelans, noting that Guyanese have suffered enough. “We have already been victims of unwanted migration even by soldiers, by miners, we have been victims of violence, persons who are destitute looking for food, we have been victims of attacks by what they call Syndicatos, which are armed gangs,” he pointed out.

Also on Wednesday former diplomat, Rudy Insanally, while hailing the UN’s decision said Guyana has a very strong case, emphasising that the matter was already settled by way of arbitration. “The matter was already settled by arbitration. It all depends on what the court has been asked to do. There is one thing to do. Confirm that the result of the arbitration and to say that Venezuela’s argument that the 1899 Award is null and void is indeed null and void,” the retired Guyanese diplomat told this newspaper.

He said Venezuela cannot change its position more than a half a century after agreeing to the 1899 Tribunal Award. He believes that once the case is properly put to the ICJ, then the matter could be settled. “A lot will depend on the cooperation of Venezuela but the procedure should be given a chance and Government (of Guyana) should be well armed to defend our position,” Mr. Insanally said. Also former Foreign Affairs Minister, Rashleigh Jackson said he too is happy that the UN Secretary-General has referred the matter to the ICJ. “I am glad at the end that this decision was made. We welcome it because it was the logical thing to do,” Mr. Jackson said.