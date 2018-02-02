Floodlights X1 win’s Trophy Stall Softball Twenty/20 title

FLOODLIGHTS X1 were crowned champions of the Trophy Stall sponsored Twenty/20- Softball cricket competition by defeating Wellman by 30 runs when the tournament climaxed on Sunday last at the Demerara Cricket Club.

Batting first, Unnis Yusuf (59) and Anil Beharry (22) were the lead scorers for Floodlights X1 who reached 121-9 from their allotted overs.

Bowling for Wellman, Jadesh Persaud and Latchman Kallicharran picked up 3-21 and 2-11 respectively.

In reply, Wellman were restricted to 91-8.

Nandram Samlall made an unbeaten 22, while Imtiaz Mohamed claimed 2-6, Robindra Singh and Anil Beharry 2-22.

Floodlights X1 defeated Fisherman X1 by 39 runs in their semi-final encounter to reach the final, while Wellman got the better of Savage with a nine-wicket win to book their place in the final.