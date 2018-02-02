Barnwell to replace Reifer

THE Guyana Jaguars team which commenced their mission to claim the 2018 CWI Regional Super 50 title with victories against Kent Country Cricket Club and USA thus far will enter their fourth round of matches without Raymon Reifer, due to Windies duties.

However, the Jaguars will benefit from a fitting replacement of all-rounder, Christopher Barnwell, who will depart Guyana tomorrow to join the Jaguars team in Antigua.

The Jaguars next match will be on tomorrow at Coolidge Cricket Ground in a day and night match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.