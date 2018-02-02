2-IN-2 – As Hetmyer stars with ton to flatten USA

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, Feb 2, CMC – Rising West Indies star Shimron Hetmyer smashed a maiden regional one-day hundred as Guyana Jaguars made light work of USA Cricket, with an uncomplicated eight-wicket victory in their second match of the Super50 here Friday.

Chasing a simple 189 for victory at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Jaguars endured little headache in overhauling their target in the 33rd over, to register their second win in three days.

The left-handed Hetmyer spearheaded the run chase with a typically aggressive 103 from 69 balls – lashing eight fours and seven sixes – while captain Leon Johnson chipped in with an unbeaten 50.

USA Cricket had earlier been restricted to 188 for eight off their 50 overs, after they chose to bat first.

Former West Indies Test batsman Xavier Marshall kept up his decent form with 51 while tail-enders Elmore Hutchinson (45) and Mrunal Patel (43 not out) provided resistance down the order.

Seamers Keemo Paul (2-32) and Raymon Reifer (2-43), along with left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (2-29), all picked up two wickets each to stall the USA’s progress.

The overseas unit was in trouble from as early as the second ball of the innings when Paul had Sunny Sohal caught at the wicket without a run on the board.

West Indies left-armer Reifer then knocked over Jaskaran Malhotra and captain Ibrahim Khaleel, both without scoring, as USA Cricket stumbled to 10 for three in the fourth over.

Two partnerships then rescued the innings. Firstly, Marshall and Timil Patel (16) added 60 for the fourth wicket, stemming the flow of wickets in a patient partnership that required 88 deliveries.

The right-handed Marshall was the aggressor, striking five fours and a six off 83 balls but he was then one of four wickets to tumble for 29 runs, to leave USA on 99 for seven in the 31st over.

However, Hutchinson brandished his bat to good effect, striking a pair of fours and three sixes as he put on 89 for the eighth wicket with Mrunal Patel who anchored the latter part of the innings with an 87-ball knock, which included a four and a six.

The total was never going to be enough and even though Jaguars lost Chandrapaul Hemraj cheaply for seven in the seventh over with 19 runs on the board, they were propelled by the impetuous Hetmyer who dominated.

He put on 30 for the second wicket with veteran left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul who made eight before retiring hurt in the 12th over, and then added a further 118 with Johnson.

The 21-year-old Hetmyer reached his half-century off 39 balls with six fours and two sixes and required only a further 25 deliveries to reach triple figures.

Johnson was content to play second fiddle to Hetmyer, and ended with four fours and a six in a 63-ball knock.