West Coast/East Bank Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’: ESPN, Ballers Empire rebound while Agricola falter

By Michelangelo Jacobus

ACTION continued on Wednesday night in the West Coast/East Bank Demerara Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Zon,e in which ESPN rebounded from their previous loss with a convincing win.

Winning also were Ballers Empire while Agricola and Front Line Ballers went down for their second successive game.

Playing at the Pouderoyen tarmac on the West Bank of Demerara, ESPN took on Front Line Ballers with both teams desperately needing to win. However, ESPN proved to be the stronger of the two as a Pernell Schultz brace and a single strike from Trevon Lythcott ensured they had a comfortable 3-0 victory.

While ESPN dominated possession for the greater part of the game, they found it a tough task to break down Front Line’s defence. However, a three-minute blitz in which all three goals were scored soon put that to bed.

Schultz began the assault in the 13th minute before Lythcott made it 2-0 in the very next minute while Schultz added his second and ESPN’s third goal immediately after.

Ballers Empire needled Mocha to grab valuable points as they earned a hard-fought win in their second game. The Ballers began aggressively and after just six minutes they breached Mocha’s backline through Collin McCalmon who scored with aplomb.

Mocha recovered and took the fight to the opposition but without any success. The Ballers had done just enough to hold on to their one-goal lead and secure their win.

Agricola Gas team slipped into further trouble losing to Cayenne Massive on penalty kicks after the two sides ended normal time at a stalemate. Both sides failed to penetrate the other’s defence and the game was settled from the spot with Cayenne’s players holding their nerve to edge Agricola 2-1 on sudden-death penalties.

Earlier in the night Harmony Warriors put two past Police-A without response, through a Cordis Paul ‘Guinness Goal’ in the final minutes of the game meaning it counted as two.

Parfaite Harmony also needled Gold Getters with Ural Armstrong netting in the eighth minute.

After playing to a stalemate in normal time, Hustlers and Brothers United settled the match from the penalty spot with the latter winning 1-0.

Boom-Bang also edged West Side Ballers 2-1 on penalties while Jetty Ballers had a 1-0 victory from the spot over Young Ballers.

The trend of penalty victories continued with Asylum Youths prevailing 2-0 over Agricola and Patentia Money Team overcoming Bagotville All-Stars 2-0.

Up Like-7 trumped Nismes Ballers 3-0 through strikes from Terry O’Brian (Guinness Goal) in the 18th minute and Anthony Darlington in the ninth.

In the final clash of the night Dream Team netted two late Guinness Goals to sink Police-B 4-0. Dellon John in the 19th and Kester Doris in the 20th minute ensured that the Dream Team gained a solid victory.