Retired judge heads Lindo Creek inquiry

RETIRED Justice Donald Trotman has been appointed to lead a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the Lindo Creek Massacre which claimed the lives of eight miners, allegedly at the hands of the Joint Services some 10 years ago.

Justice Trotman, a distinguished Guyanese, was sworn in as Chairman of the Commission by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, and presented with his instrument of appointment by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at the Ministry of the Presidency on Wednesday. The Commission will commence its work today, February 1, 2018, for a period of three months with the possibility of an extension. The State Minister, in giving reporters an overview of the inquiry, said the Commission was appointed under the directions of President David Granger in accordance with the Commission of Inquiry Act.

“It has been directed to investigate all matters in relation to the killing of eight miners: Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Horace Drakes, Bonny Harry, Lancelot Lee, Compton Speirs, Nigel Torres and Clifton Berry Wong at Lindo Creek in the Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice Region, on, or, about June 21, 2008,” Minister Harmon explained.

He said based on the findings, the Commission of Inquiry will make recommendations on actions to be taken against all persons and or organisations that are deemed responsible for the deaths of those persons. These, he said, are in keeping with the two Terms of Reference (ToR).

“We as a government feel that such an inquiry is necessary to determine precisely what happened at Lindo Creek,” Minister Harmon said.

Noting that the commission will be equipped with the necessary resources including researchers, he assured that the Commissioner will have full access to all records conducted by the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force. “The Commissioner has full access. He has the powers of a high court judge to summon witnesses, to summon documents, anything that in the opinion of the commissioner could assist him in carrying out the responsibilities assigned to him under this commission; he has that power to do it,” Minister Harmon explained.

Describing Justice Trotman as a distinguished Guyanese, the State Minister said that he is more than fit to lead the Commission of Inquiry into the Lindo Creek Massacre, adding that Government is pleased to have at its disposal an individual with decades of experience in the judicial system. “I am confident that the inquiry will be conducted at the highest professional level,” he said while urging persons with knowledge of the massacre to avail themselves to the commission. “I urge all persons who may have any information to cooperate with the commission by submitting statements and memoranda and be prepared to give evidence before it,” Minister Harmon urged.

In his acceptance speech, Justice Trotman said he is pleased to have been appointed as the Commissioner to conduct the inquiry into the mass killing and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the eight miners. Stating that it is not a one man commission, the retired judge noted that he will be supported by secretarial and executive members of the commission. “We wish to note that the commission also will be comprised of all persons who know the truth and have a duty and the responsibility to come forward and tell us in the commission what they know. They too are part of the commission de-facto. So while the legal aspect and constitution of the commission is placed into one person and his team, in a social and conceptual context, the commission is made up of several persons and will conduct its inquiry in the national interest and in the best interest of the families and the people and the Government of Guyana,” Justice Trotman said.

Referencing to a biblical term, Justice Trotman said “and he shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free,” while positing that the nation cannot be really free unless it knows the truth. Alluding to the commission, he said there must be integrity, independence and impartiality, emphasising that its main objective is to find the truth and bring healing and closure to the bereaved families and friends. According to him, following the completion of all the pending inquiries into the period of ‘Troubles” (2002-2008), Guyana will be in a much better position to have healing and reconciliation. “We are looking to the past in order to make peace for the present,” he said.

On the sideline of the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Trotman told Guyana Chronicle that while the work of the Commission will commence tomorrow, it is his hope to have public hearings and visits to the scene of the massacre within two weeks. In recent days, President David Granger has reassured the nation that full investigations will be done into the deaths of the hundreds of Guyanese, including the former Minister of Agriculture, Satyadeow Sawh. On Thursday, he told Guyana Chronicle that the outcome of the Lindo Creek Massacre will lead to the other commissions, stating that this is just the first in a series.

Under the presidency of Bharrat Jagdeo (August 11, 1999 to December 3, 2011) there were three massacres: Lusignan– where 11 people were killed; Bartica — where another 12 were killed; and Lindo Creek — where eight miners were slaughtered. Besides, there were countless extra-judicial killings, with some activists estimating that around 400 Afro-Guyanese males were gunned down.