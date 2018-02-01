National cyclist spared again; wife withdraws charge

EMBATTLED national cyclist Alanzo Greaves was on Wednesday again brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for assaulting his reputed wife.

Greaves appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore charged for unlawfully assaulting his reputed wife Janelle Cox on January 28 at Garnett Street, Kitty.

It is further alleged that Greaves maliciously damaged Cox’s Suzuki vehicle to the tune of $205,200 on the same day in question.

Greaves pleaded not guilty to the court but his reputed wife explained that she would be dropping the charges against him on the ground that Greaves be placed on a bond of good behaviour.

The magistrate who happened to preside over the last case involving the couple dismissed the charges against Greaves.

According to reports on the day in question, the couple had a misunderstanding and Greaves became annoyed and dealt his wife several slaps about her face. Greaves then armed himself with an object and damaged his wife’s vehicle. The woman became fearful and called the police.

Last year, Greaves was charged for a string of similar offences against his wife but they were later dismissed, since the woman did not want to offer evidence against him.

Greaves is currently banned until 2020 from participating in any cycling event sanctioned by the International Cycling Union (ICU) or any of its affiliates thereof, including the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF).

In 2015, Greaves tested positive for doping when his urine sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for a prohibited substance (testosterone), after the Caribbean Regional Anti-doping Organization’s (RADO)carried out random tests on 10 cyclists who participated in the `Tour of Guyana’ Five-Stage road race which concluded on November 1, 2015.