Narine, Lewis destroy CCC Marooners

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – It was carded as a day/night affair but Trinidad and Tobago required less than three hours to dispose of a listless Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) Marooners by nine wickets in their second match of the Regional Super50 here yesterday.

Off-spinner Sunil Narine was brilliant; claiming five for 10 from 7.4 overs, to sink Marooners for 101 off 25.4 overs after the Barbados-based unit opted to bat first at the historic Kensington Oval.

Left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell picked up three for 40 while left-arm spinner Khary Pierre took two for 15.

Veteran left-hander Ryan Hinds top-scored with a stroke-filled 32 from 19 balls and was just one of two batsmen to reach double figures, as Marooners went from being dominant in their opening win against Windward Islands Volcanoes, to dreadful all in the space of three days.

West Indies opener Evin Lewis then added to the Marooners’ woes, blasting a breathtaking unbeaten 70 from just 42 balls, as Red Force raced to their paltry target in the 12th over.

The aggressive left-hander showed little mercy, smashing nine fours and four sixes as he raced to his half-century off 28 balls.

He was particularly severe on Aaron Daley, taking 20 from the medium pacer’s third over – the 10th over of the innings – by belting a pair of fours and sixes.

Lewis put on 37 off 31 balls for the first wicket with Tion Webster who made 15 before going bowled by Daley in the sixth over.

Left-hander Amir Jangoo, who struck three fours in an unbeaten 12, was more or less a bystander as Lewis dominated an unbroken 65-run, second-wicket stand off just 37 deliveries.

Earlier, Cottrell produced a lethal new-ball burst to knock over captain Kyle Corbin (0), Kjorn Ottley (8) and Oraine Williams (7), and reduce Marooners to 22 for three in the fifth over.

The left-handed Hinds then paired with Yannick Ottley (17) to rebuild the innings in a 53-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Hinds scored all his runs in boundaries – eight of them – while Ottley held up the other end in a 39-ball knock which included a single six.

There was no sign of the imminent collapse as the pair navigated the Red Force attack but the introduction of Narine and Pierre changed the complexion of the game.

Pierre broke the stand when he removed Hinds in the 11th over and Ottley followed in the 18th when Narine trapped him lbw.

Narine then worked his magic as Marooners lost their last six wickets for 13 runs.

CCC MAROONERS innings

Corbin c Imran Khan b Cottrell 0 Ottley b Cottrell 8 Williams c wkp. Ramdin b Cottrell 7 Ottley lbw b Narine 17 Hinds c Lewis b Pierre 32 Mohan c Pierre b Narine 9 Maynard b Pierre 4 Pennyfeather c & b Narine 0 Daley lbw b Narine 6 Shields c Pooran b Narine 0 Levy not out 0

Extras: (lb-2, w-15, nb-1) 18

Total: (all out, 25.4 overs) 101

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-10, 3-22, 4-75, 5-88, 6-93, 7-93, 8-101, 9-101.

Bowling: Cottrell 5-1-40-3, Primus 5-0-34-0, Pierre 8-3-15-2, Narine 7.4-2-10-5.

RED FORCE innings

Lewis not out 70 Webster b Daley 15 Jangoo not out 12

Extras: (lb-1, w-4) 5

Total: (1 wkt, 11.2 overs) 102

Fall of wickets: 1-37.

Bowling: Levy 3-0-21-0, Shields 3-0-19-0, Daley 3-0-35-1, Mohan 2-0-21-0, Pennyfeather 0.2-0-5-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Sunil Narine.