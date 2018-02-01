Miner admits ‘Red Man’ gave him drugs to keep

A 39-year-old miner was on Wednesday charged and remanded to prison by City Magistrate Fabayo Azore for drug trafficking.

Randy Grant of West Ruimveldt denied that on January 29 at Lot 72 West Ruimveldt, he had 704 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to reports, the cannabis was discovered in Grant’s yard following a raid in the West Ruimveldt area by ranks from the Police Narcotics Branch. The drug was reportedly found under a plant pot concealed in a black plastic bag.

Grant, under caution, admitted that the drugs had been given to him by a man named ‘Red Man’ to keep.

The Magistrate remanded Grant to prison until February 28.