Labourer succumbs following Sarah Johanna accident

A 61-years-old labourer who reportedly walked into the path of a minibus on Wednesday afternoon on the Sarah Johanna Public Road, East Bank of Demerara (EBD) succumbed to his injuries at the Diamond Hospital several hours later.

Dead is Persaud Hari , a father of three of 62 Sarah Johanna, EBD .

According to the police , investigations revealed that around 16:45 on Wednesday, a route 42 minibus bearing registration BVV 852 , which was driven by a 50-year-old , Yarowkabra Soesdyke/Linden Highway resident, was proceeding north along the western carriageway, reportedly at a moderate speed when the pedestrian who was proceeding in the opposite direction on the eastern side of the road, suddenly began crossing from east to west . The man allegedly walked into the vehicle’s path and was struck down.

The driver immediately picked up the conscious victim who sustained injuries to the head and body and rushed him to the Diamond Hospital. Hari succumbed around 22:30hrs on Wednesday.

The driver of the minibus passed a breathalyzer test and is in custody assisting with the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.