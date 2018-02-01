ICC Under-19 World Cup: Pakistan awarded third spot after rain ruins play

PERSISTENT rain forced the match officials to call off the ICC Under-19 World Cup third place play-off game between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Queenstown yesterday.

The result meant Pakistan took the third spot having finished ahead of Afghanistan in the group because of net run rate.

Pakistan lost their tournament-opener against Afghanistan but posted a big win against Ireland and a narrow victory over Sri Lanka to top Group D. Afghanistan had a chance to top the group but their loss against Ireland in the last group encounter hurt their chances.

Overnight heavy showers delayed the toss, before rain returned to play spoilsport. Afghanistan had maintained a good run against Pakistan – beating them thrice in Asia Cup and once in the World Cup ahead of this encounter.

With this match done and dusted, there’s just one clash remaining in the tournament with India taking on Australia in the final on Saturday. (Cricbuzz)