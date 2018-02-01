Herbal doctor arrested with smoking utensils , narcotics at Port Kaituma

An intelligence-led operation by Police ranks in Region One (Barima/Waini) on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of two persons in a house at Port Kaituma Water Front with a quantity of smoking utensils, capsules and tablets containing ten grams of Hashish and other narcotics.

According to the police , a 50-year-old herbal doctor of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara and a 42-year-old unemployed resident who gave addresses at the Port Kaituma Water Front and South Ruimveldt Gardens , are assisting with the investigation.

The samples of the suspected narcotics have since been sent for analysis.