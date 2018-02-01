Ex-Wales workers sensitised about job opportunities

EX-sugar workers of the Wales Sugar Estate, West Bank Demerara (WBD) were sensitised about the hundreds of employment opportunities in the private sector at a job fair at the Patentia Market Square (WBD) on Wednesday.

The fair was organised by the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and received support from various ministries, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and over 20 local companies.

Early this year, cash-strapped GuySuCo had to lay off some 4,000 workers in order to keep the sugar industry viable, but government had forged ahead with training for those former employees, with support from the Small Business Bureau and other stakeholders.

PSC Chairman Edward Boyer said the fair is part of the commission’s effort to ensure the retrenched sugar workers do not remain unemployed for too long.

On Monday, the PSC took the fair to the Enmore ground where former workers of the East Demerara Estate were told that the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) alone has 200 companies which are members of the chamber.

The PSC’s membership extends further than 200 companies, so the chairman believes that they can absorb most of the workers who lost their jobs.

Most of the ex-sugar workers were excited to know about the opportunities that are available, but some were skeptical because they are not educated.

“I ain’t know how I gone get a work here boy but I see places like Banks and Sterling here, so I hope I get in to at least make some money… I feel we really need the fair,” said one of the ex-sugar workers, Michael (only name given).

Michael said he had been moving from job to job since he was laid-off in 2016, but he hopes to find a stable job very soon.

He encouraged the younger ex-sugar workers to participate in the fair in order to find good jobs, so that they could sustain their families.

GCCI President Deodat Indar had told ex-workers at the Enmore fair that some employers might want to exploit them by paying low wages/salaries because they believe that they (the workers) are not educated and do not have any kind of skill.

“It is a hard time but do not believe you are alone, some men are facing the same struggle but in a different way… we are not going to allow you to be beaten down,” said the GCCI President.

He added that the former workers must stand strong for their families and encouraged them to take a low-paying job, if necessary, until they get a job that is fitting to them as opposed to not having any source of income.