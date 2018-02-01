Dhananjaya, Mendis lead strong Sri Lanka reply

DHANANJAYA de Silva crafted a superb century and Kusal Mendis returned to form as Sri Lanka hit back on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

Mominul Haque fell early yesterday for a brilliant 176, but stand-in captain Mahmudullah made an unbeaten 83 to get the Tigers up to 513 all out.

Mehidy Hasan removed Dimuth Karunaratne without scoring to set the alarm bells ringing for the tourists, but Dhananjaya (104 not out) and Kusal took them on to 187-1 at stumps.

Dhananjaya scored an unbeaten century as Sri Lanka batted out of a draw in the third Test against India in November and reached three figures for the fourth time in the longest format to frustrate the Tigers.

Kusal was short of runs in Sri Lanka’s tri-series success after being dropped for the Test series in India, but showed his class with a composed 83 not out after being sent in as an opener – taking advantage of being given a life with only four runs to his name.

Mominul missed out on a Test-best score, adding only one to his overnight total before clipping Rangana Herath to Kusal at short leg and the veteran spinner struck again to remove Mosaddek Hossain.

Mahmudullah played a captain’s knock, reaching his half-century after lunch with Mehidy (20) and Sunzamul Islam (24) providing support.

With wickets tumbling around him, Mahmudullah raised the tempo, striking Dilruwan Perera and Lakshan Sandakan for sixes, as the Tigers passed 500 before Suranga Lakmal (3-68) ended the innings.

Karunaratne edged Mehidy to Imrul Kayes at first slip before Sri Lanka had a run on the board, but the wicket-taker failed to hold on to a chance to see the back of Kusal after Mustafizur Rahman drew an edge.

Kusal found his feet after an uncertain start, growing in confidence in a new role at the top of the order, while Dhananjaya used his feet expertly in a fluent knock and struck Taijul Islam through extra cover for four to bring up a richly deserved hundred on a good day for Sri Lanka.

BANGLADESH 1st innings (o/n 374-4)

Tamim Iqbal b Dilruwan Perera 52

Imrul Kayes lbw Lakshan Sandakan 40

Mominul Haque c Kusal Mendis b Rangana Herath 176

Mushfiqur Rahim c Niroshan Dickwella b Suranga Lakmal 92

Liton Das b Suranga Lakmal 0

Mahmudullah not out 83

Mosaddek Hossain c Lakshan Sandakan b Rangana Herath 8

Mehedi Hasan run-out Lahiru Kumara 20

Sunzamul Islam stp. Niroshan Dickwella b Lakshan Sandakan 24

Taijul Islam b Rangana Herath 1

Mustafizur Rahman c Niroshan Dickwella b Suranga Lakmal 8

Extras: (nb-4, w-5) 9

Total: (all out, 129.5 overs) 513

Fall of wickets: 1-72, 2-120, 3-356, 4-356, 5-376, 6-390, 7-417, 8-475, 9-478.

Bowling: Lakmal 23.5-4-68-3 (w-1, nb-2), Kumara 15-1-79-0 (w-1), Perera 27-4-112-1 (nb-2), Herath 37- 2- 150-3, Sandakan 22-1-92-2 (w-3), Dhananjaya de Silva 5-0-12-0.

SRI LANKA 1st innings

Dimuth Karunaratne c Imrul Kayes b Mehedi Hasan 0

Kusal Mendis not out 83

Dhananjaya de Silva not out 104

Extras: 0

Total: (1 wkt, 48.0 overs) 187

Fall of wickets: 1-0

Bowling: Rahman 7-1-31- 0, Sunzamul Islam 15- 1-52-0, Hasan 8-0-45-1, Islam 17-3-56-0, Hossain 1-0-3-0.